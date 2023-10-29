It was a case of so close yet so far for St Pat's Old Boys batter Bailey Brien as first grade cricket made a triumphant return to one of the region's most iconic grounds.
After two and a half years, Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) action was finally seen again at the Sportsground in Bathurst.
The last first grade match played at the venue was the 2021 grand final back in March of that year, which saw Bathurst club St Pat's Old Boys defeated by Orange City.
And it was the Saints who featured in the ground's return on Saturday, as they built a lead of 9-271 by stumps.
Brien played a key part in that strong lead, hitting 97 runs off 206 balls.
Josh Willcox also hit a half century, with an unbeaten knock of 51 at the end of 87 overs.
While he was disappointed to fall three runs short of a century, Brien was still pleased with his performance on Saturday.
"It was definitely bittersweet because I would've loved to get those three runs but I'll take 97 over no runs at all," he said.
"The boys did really well. Joshy Willcox batted really well, playing a really good knock towards the end of the day."
Brien has been in hot form to start the 2023-24 season.
With a knock of 49 in the opening round loss to Cavaliers, he then went and whacked 80 off 111 balls in a 34-run win over Rugby Union last time out in BOIDC.
"I've never really had such a big start to a season, so it's been nice to enjoy it," he said.
"I'm just enjoying it at the moment and the boys have been working really well with me and training hard to keep that momentum going."
He said it was great to be back at the Sportsground after so long, but said it might take a bit of getting use to.
"Everyone enjoys playing at the Sportsground, but it was a little bit different," he said.
"The outfield was a little bit slower and the pitch was playing a bit funny at the start of the day, but other than that, it was good to be back.
"I think it'll be really good for the rest of the season."
In other BOIDC action in Bathurst, Rugby Union was dismissed for 127 at Loco Oval in its match against City Colts.
Colts managed to chase the Bulldogs down by the end of the day to take a first innings win into day two next Saturday.
Down the Mitchell Highway, Cavaliers smashed 9-384 against Orange City to take a commanding lead, while CYMS declared for 4-392 against Centrals, with former Redbacks skipper Joey Coughlan hitting a century (140).
