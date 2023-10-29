Keeping shots on the deck is one of the first things young cricketers are taught and Orange CYMS batter Joey Coughlan showed exactly why on his way to a career-best 140 runs.
Coughlan racked up his highest score during CYMS' impressive performance against Centrals in their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) two-day clash on Saturday, October 28.
The opener put on his 140 off 106 balls, smashing 28 fours but no sixes, something he revealed to the Central Western Daily as a deliberate tactic.
"I set a couple of goals yesterday and I think I achieved them," he said.
"I stuck to a plan and it paid off. I wanted to get to 50 by hitting everything along the ground which I did except for maybe one ball.
"I wanted to keep the risks down, I've been getting caught in the outfield a fair bit.
"Once the innings was set up I could play with a bit of freedom. It was a good plan, it worked out.
"I like playing at the country club, I reckon it's the best batting deck in Bathurst or Orange so if you get in, you're in for a big one if you apply yourself."
After a disappointing first outing against Orange City, CYMS has bounced back by recording a win against City Colts and setting Centrals an imposing target to chase next Saturday, November 4.
CYMS declared at 4-392 with the Red and Black 2/55 at stumps on day one.
Coughlan said the team had issued a challenge to the top order to stand up.
"We were missing a few players in round one and hindsight's a great thing, we probably should have bowled first," he said.
"We got those first round jitters out of the way. The top order didn't do well enough and we've spoken about that.
"I think the next two games we have shown the top order standing up a bit and taking ownership.
"We were chasing a result so it was good to spend enough time in the middle and get through some overs to really set the game up. Hopefully the weather stays decent for us."
Coughlan put on 144 with opening partner Will Oldham before sharing some time out in the middle with CYMS' other century maker, year 12 student Charlie Tink, who made 118.
"He's a good little cricketer, one of the team favourites," he said.
"That's his third hundred before he's turned 18 and I think I've hit five and I'm 32. He's going alright, the young fella."
