The coaching carousel has continued with another Woodbridge Cup club locking in its leaders for 2024.
On the same weekend that Orange United unveiled Dan Lamb as president and Willie Wright as first grade head coach, the Molong Bulls also revealed a shake-up for their men's side.
Coaching the first grade outfit in 2024 will be 2023 Orange CYMS hooker Ryan Banks and former NSW Country junior Jackson Gersbach.
The pair have known each other "for a while" with Gersbach currently dating Banks' sister.
Although this will be Banks' first taste of the Woodbridge competition, Gersbach has some experience under the belt having previously coached the Manildra Rhinos youth league side.
"I heard it's pretty tough footy," Banks said.
"After playing in Group 10, I'm not taking it any different. Still expecting it to be hard and physical."
So what brought about this change?
"Me and Jackson were talking and what we could do different. He's from out there and we wanted to make a bit of a change," Banks said.
"It's been in the pipeline for a good few months. We spoke to a few people out there and they were excited for us to come on board."
Although the Molong Bulls youth league and league tag sides each experienced success in 2023, the same could not be said for the first grade unit.
With more mercy rule defeats (three) than wins (one) all season, the Bulls finished with the wooden spoon.
The goal for 2024? Have all three sides be competitive on the park.
"The youth league have been good for two years now and we're hoping to filter those boys into first grade and keep them around the club, because that's what helps create a strong culture," Banks added.
"We've also got a few things in the pipeline, a few potential boys coming out, without saying names yet."
With the pair already starting to talk tactics in an effort to turn around Molong's fortunes, the next step is getting prepared for pre-season training.
"We're looking at dates for a few potential get togethers early on to get a culture happening," Banks said.
"We're also talking about players for next year. We're looking pretty good at the moment I'd say."
