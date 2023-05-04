In round one of the PMP, Bathurst Panthers suffered an "embarrassing' 60-0 defeat to Dubbo CYMS in a match that was called off in the 79th minute. In round two of the Woodbridge first grade comp, the game between Cargo and Manildra came to a halt less than 60 minutes in as the Rhinos ran home 66-4 victors. The most recent example came during Woodbridge's round 3 clash between Molong and Trundle, where the Boomers trounced the Bulls 68-4.