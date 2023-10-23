Central Western Daily
Grand finals locked in for Midwest Rugby League Community Cup

By John Fitzgerald
October 24 2023 - 8:00am
Co-leaders going into the final-round regular game of the Midwest Rugby League Community Cup, neither Blackheath nor Kandos needed the winner's two competition points as both clubs had already qualified for the premiership final the following week.

