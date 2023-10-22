All it took was one season at Orange United and Dan Lamb was hooked for life.
The rugby league journeyman has played for his fair share of clubs throughout his footy career, but believes he's found the perfect match to cap things off.
"It's a massive family club and a great environment. Even the support you get from the locals is unbelievable," he said.
"It doesn't matter where you are, if you're in a Warriors shirt someone stops and talks to you. I'll stay around as long as they want me."
Having joined the Warriors ahead of the 2023 Woodbridge Cup season after "a few mates" convinced him to "have a crack", he wanted to dive head first into the 2024 season.
Lamb nominated for a coaching position, but instead found himself as the club's new president.
Not only is this the first time Lamb has held the top role, it's the first time he's been part of any club's committee.
"Being president is an absolutely amazing honour," he said.
"But you've still got people there like Jason French, Katrina Hausia, Kurt Beahan and the rest of the committee to help out."
The club's big plan for the off-season was to register an under 19s side for the upcoming season.
Lamb confirmed they would field a side in the youth league competition, as well as league tag and first grade.
Jason French will once again look after the women's side, while 32-year league veteran Scott Campbell will reside over their inaugural youth team.
In what may be the biggest get of the off-season, the first grade side will be coached by 2023 Bathurst St Pat's half-back Willie Wright.
"You got three respected people around this area of rugby league, so bringing them on board makes it a bigger and better environment," Lamb added.
"We'll have three strong teams in the comp which will be absolutely unbelievable and hopefully all three will be pushing for finals."
The new president will sit down with his fellow committee members over the coming weeks to piece together a plan for the season ahead.
There's just one thing Lamb can't rely on his committee to help with; whether or not he'll strap on the boots for one last ride.
"I did say I was going to retire (at the end of last season), so if we can get a lot more people coming back I'm more than happy to sit on the side-lines and watch the girls and the boys," he said.
"But if I'm going to play again, these are the people I'd want to run on the field with each week."
