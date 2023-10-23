For the majority of Orange's Greg Griffith Shield squad, the 2023/24 season will be their last taste of junior rep cricket before they graduate to the full time senior circuit.
That nostalgic viewpoint certainly wasn't lost on under 16s coach Dan Brincat.
"We spoke about it very early on in our pre-season how these could be the last games they play in the black and gold," he said.
"It would be nice to send them out on a positive note."
So far, so good.
After a narrow nine-run victory against Bathurst in round one - a match which saw Toby Middleton carry his bat for an unbeaten 190 - the Orange outfit travelled to Dubbo on October 22 in search of their second win from as many weeks.
Losing the toss was about the only thing Orange's under 16s team did wrong on Sunday.
Having been asked to bowl, the visitors struck twice in the sixth over through Hayden Griffith and didn't let up.
Spinners Oliver Brincat and Fletcher Byrne combined to take four wickets and conceded just 29 runs from their 19 overs and Dubbo Blue would eventually be bowled out for just 98 in the 39th over.
"Once we got a couple of early breakthroughs we kept the foot on the till and kept taking regular wickets," coach Brincat said.
"We never let Dubbo back into the game."
Prior to the run chase, Brincat discussed how to go about things with his fellow coach and father to round one hero, Stu Middleton.
The pair agreed to change things up at the top of the order and promoted Byrne and Charlie Miller.
"We are very lucky to have a core group of batters who can bat from one to eight and be successful in any position," Brincat said.
"The most pleasing thing about Sunday's performance is we're not relying on two or three boys to do the same thing every game."
That faith was rewarded as Byrne (36 not out) and Miller (41 not out) chased down the target in 24 overs without the loss of a wicket.
"It just reinforces that everybody can play their part," Brincat added.
"We don't need to be reliant on anybody. They're all worthy of a spot and can do a job when asked to."
With games against Lachlan and Dubbo White remaining, the victory puts Orange in first place on the ladder and with every chance of progressing through to the grand final.
"We are very blessed," Brincat added.
