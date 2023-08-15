Katie Fulwood isn't a star of the future; she is a star right now.
The Molong fullback was a driving force behind the Bulls' 28-10 victory over Orange United on August 12.
Her ability to shine brightest when the pressure's on wasn't lost on those in attendance either.
After bagging the opening try of the game, ground announcer and Woodbridge Cup boss Andrew Pull could be heard over the loudspeaker calling the teenager "one of the best players in the league".
"Pully, he cracks me up," Fulwood said after the match.
"He's a good bloke and we have a bit of a banter. It's good to have a bit of recognition I suppose."
Although the game was being played at Manildra's Jack Huxley Oval, you could have been mistaken for thinking it was a Bulls home game.
It should come as no surprise that the community would band together behind this incredible run, given the devastation they went through nearly 10 months ago.
"Our little town of Molong has been through a lot," Fulwood said of the November 2022 floods.
"It's so good to have that upbeat feeling and have the crowd supporting us as well.
"It's really good to have them here and be able to do this for them, to give back."
The feeling of coming from sixth place at the end of the regular season, to now being one win away from a grand final appearance was a hard one for Fulwood to describe.
But it was their "never give up" attitude she believed would hold them in good stead when they take on Cargo for a chance to play on the biggest stage.
"It gives you that second boost of energy to know you're so close to making the grand final," she added.
"It's such an amazing feeling and such a rush."
Fulwood anticipated another "intense" week of training ahead of Saturday's game.
But the fullback wouldn't want to go through it with anyone else.
"The girls are the heart and soul of this team. They are unreal and they put it all out every week and I am honoured to be able to play alongside these girls," she said.
"We want it bad, so we're going to fight for it."
Should they knock off the Blue Heelers, the league tag side will be the second Bulls team to play on grand final day, with the youth league team's appearance already locked in.
"I think there will be a fair few in the crowd if we make it," Fulwood added.
The league tag match will take place at Trundle's Berryman Oval and will kick off at 1.40pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.