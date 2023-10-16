Factory Espresso has a new look with a brighter facade and new digital screens showing the menu and promoting upcoming events.
Co-owner of the cafe and comedy space Nick Gleeson said the renovations are taking place gradually.
"It's about the customer experience," Mr Gleeson said.
"The fitout that we had was 11 years old and it was time.
"It's making it a lot easier for the customer, a lot quicker for the customer so fine-tuning our existing systems, use fresh local produce and also roasting our own coffee beans, which are of course as local as you can be because you can see the roaster doing it every Wednesday."
"We had a DA through council, they were very helpful and we've got our coffee roaster there so we've launched Kite Coffee out the back of Factory. You can actually see that if you go through the side-room, that happened in September last year."
About two months ago the building was repainted with a lighter, more modern colour scheme and the interior painting finished more recently but Mr Gleeson said there's still more to do with work taking place outside the cafe's opening hours.
Originally it was that black and white cold industrial look, which was sexy in 2012 but it's time to get modern, which is why we're wanting a lot more light to come into the premises.- Cafe Espresso co-owner Nick Gleeson
"It's been a bit of a piece by piece process," he said.
"We are doing it in stages because we've got a full service and you can't do it in the middle of service so you've just got to do it piece by piece."
He said the work has been made possible by new business partners Jatin and Tania Singh who ran about 10 cafes in Sydney before returning to Orange at the beginning of 2022.
"With Ruby and I we have another couple who we've known for decades," he said.
"They've helped us to grow and revamp the business.
"They were ex-Sydney but Jatin actually grew up in Orange so he's known to a lot of people around town."
Mr Gleeson said they helped come up with the idea to bring more "warmth" to the space.
"Originally it was that black and white cold industrial look, which was sexy in 2012 but it's time to get modern, which is why we're wanting a lot more light to come into the premises," Mr Gleeson said.
"It's why we had the warmer lighting, the menu screens, which is going to be showcasing our new menu which is going to be launching in the coming weeks.
"It also advertises our comedy shows, for instance we've got Joel Creasey and Reece Nicholson coming up on 20th of October."
Sweet Sour Salt is launching a catering service.
The service will be for small and medium-sized corporate events of up to about 50 people.
It will also include ready-to-heat take-home meals.
Although Sweet Sour Salt is an Asian restaurant, it will provide whatever style food that's the customers preference.
It includes some of its regular menu items as well as canapes, sandwiches, salads, hot and cold Australian-style dishes and ready-to-heat meals.
The service will be for pick-up and drop-off only
For more information email cateringsssorange@gmail.com.
