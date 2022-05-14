news, local-news, Factory Espresso, cafe, Ruby Gleeson, Nick Gleeson, Orange, comedy

DEATH to dead space, the dividing wall at Factory Espresso has come tumbling down - breaking open the busy space for a better experience all around. Just one month ago, the crews from L-Con Building and Construction were in and out overnight, with the speedy work of "four guys, eight hours" leaving couple Nick and Ruby Gleeson beaming with the results - where post-wall fallen vibes are ventilating 'new life' throughout their Orange café. "The main thing is, it's brought a better ambience and a better vibe for customers - pulling that side wall down was something we've always wanted to do, it was just a matter of time," Nick Gleeson said. "A lot of our day-to-day customers have said the space feels warmer, people have had a fair bit of joy over it - and we can see the entire mural in all its beauty now, as opposed to just seeing it as that postage stamp view that it was before." The wall's art, painted by Sydney-based street artists, Hazzy Bee and Akisiew, is now in full-force on the viewing front, with cartoon-like pigeons, a bald, shoeless man and "chubby egg people" - drawing customers in with its quirky artistry. Though, aside from reveling in the creative mastery - and a "watch this space" tag pinned to some menu revamping - the new layout brings more logic and practicality to the space, which Mr Gleeson says was once an engine room for Repco back in the 70s. "We figured a lot of dead space around there wasn't so efficient for our customers and we couldn't see what was happening on that side of the café at all, it was a pointless room," he said. "It just made sense, particularly for retail purposes, to move the hoppers behind the counter and offer that extra service, as well. It's an easier and quicker transaction with grab-and-go retail bags or grind-to-order - it's less wasted time." Providing an extra six seats, the Gleeson's unique comedy nights will also accommodate for an additional 20 laughing patrons, with the couple anticipating its upcoming show as the first wall-no-more evening - with comedian Claire Hooper "coming to entertain the good people of Orange." "It's difficult to lock her in because she's a hard one to pin down, but we're bringing her to the region - and Claire will be our very first [comedian] since the reno's," Mr Gleeson said. "And the acoustics in here were already very good, so we can't wait to see what they'll be like now." Also featuring Lizzy Hoo, the 6:30pm show on May 22 is already sold out, though, tickets for the later 8:45pm show are still available to book online. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/e8764d46-f468-4c10-8884-0753549b76e3.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg