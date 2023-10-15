When Nuannoy Klandee first opened the Lords Place Thai Restaurant more than 20 years ago they had one signature dish; pad thai.
Two decades later and it's still one of their most popular meals.
But all good things must come to an end, with the 57-year-old having made the tough decision to sell the business.
"We had planned to retire three years ago, but we still loved customers and we just couldn't stop," Ms Klandee said with a smile.
"Every week we see the same names come back and I'm happy. That's why we took so long to retire.
"If I was still young I might keep going, but we are retiring because of age."
Prior to her Orange move, Ms Klandee worked in Katoomba and Bathurst before the decision was made to open her own restaurant in the Colour City.
Never did she imagine the response it would receive.
"I said to my team at the time that maybe we'd stay here for a few years and see how we go. We didn't think it would be this busy when we started," she said.
"We settled in Orange because it's a nice town, nice people. 20 years ago it was heaven and it still is. We never realised we would be here this long."
By her own admission, Ms Klandee is starting to feel the effects of working in the hospitality industry for so long.
That's one of the reasons she's decided now is finally the time to call it a day, before the opinion of customers start to change.
"I'm now getting slower when I answer the phone and we don't want people to have a bad experience," she said.
"We always want to impress them and keep the good impression of us in mind."
One of the keys to keeping customers happy - apart from the freshly cooked entrees - has been the way Ms Klandee and her staff treat someone when they walk through the door.
"I love my customers. I've known some of them since they were in their mum's tummy to now when they're in uni," she added.
"When people come and sit down we treat them like if they'd come to our home. We try our best to make it more relaxing and happy for people to keep those sweet memories in mind."
Although there are plans to return to Thailand and visit family, the beloved owner didn't rule out a return to the food industry, although you may have to travel across state borders to see what she has planned next.
As for the future of the business, Ms Klandee said the new owner had every intention of keeping Thai food in the street.
