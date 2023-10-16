Waking to a message saying her family-run store of 60 years had just been ransacked, the boss of SportsPower Orange is feeling "angry, disappointed, and disillusioned".
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
An alleged break-in to the Summer Street retailer on Monday morning left the store's large front window smashed - shattered glass spilled onto Orange's main Central Business District strip, with droves of stock either strewn all over the place or missing from the site altogether.
Owner of the store, Kate Russell says the October 16 break-in is the first of its kind since being "back in the seat" for the past five years.
"Shoplifting's been rife, but this is on a completely different level now," she told the Central Western Daily.
"It was a pretty brazen and desperate thing to do, especially when we're in the main street with really high-end surveillance, but we've copped a huge impact with loss and trading.
"And we haven't been able to open the store, because there's still glass all through the shop."
Forcing entry at around 4.45am on Monday, October 16 Ms Russell says surveillance shows four people exiting a white SUV before breaking the store's glass window with a long, metal-like item.
Footage captured the alleged thieves carrying large plastic bags. The store owner describes the break-in as a calculated event.
"It was premeditated, without a doubt," she said, "because you can see them with bags going in and out of the store numerous times, just taking loads of stock and putting it in the car.
"They stole a large amount of men's apparel, shorts, shirts and hats, no female items, so it was a pretty intentional course of action.
"They would've filled the entire inside and boot of the car with clothing, to the brim."
Ms Russell says the store's tills were also picked up with the offenders attempting to pry them open, only to realise the registers were physically connected to the front desk.
In a time when running a small business is "hard enough as it is", the alleged break-in is another hassle added to an already-tipping pile of stressors.
"Watching them with their big plastic bags and hoodies on, where they've really put a lot of thought into it, you feel angry, disappointed and disillusioned," Ms Russell said.
"You're just trying to create jobs for people and give back to the community, doing local sponsorship for clubs and whatnot, and it makes you wonder why you even bother sometimes.
"The police were called, but I just kept thinking 'I can't believe this is happening'."
Police confirmed details of the alleged break-in on Monday morning, including reports of four people forcing entry to the store before leaving the scene in a white SUV.
It makes you wonder why you even bother sometimes.- SportsPower Orange owner, Kate Russell on crime adding to small business stressors.
A forensic team has collected evidence throughout the store.
Commencing an investigation, officers are appealing to the public to come forward with any information to shed more light on the incident.
Those in the area with possible dashcam or CCTV footage are urged to contact Orange Police Station on (02) 6363 6399 with more information.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.