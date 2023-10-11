When Steve Sharp pulled on the wicket keeper gloves for second grade last year he was honestly just happy to be back playing cricket after a six-year absence.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
So when he took four catches in Orange City's Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) win against CYMS on Saturday, he was understandably over the moon.
The 40-year old has taken his opportunity with both hands, literally, since getting the call up to first grade in early 2023.
"Last year I came up to firsts after Christmas and I actually thought I was a bit too old as I'd turned 40," he said.
"I had come back having not played for six years and I hadn't actually kept for about eight.
"I was captaining seconds and we didn't have a wicket keeper so I ended up doing that and then moved up to ones to help them out.
"It was probably one of the most enjoyable half seasons I've had and I'm hoping this season is just as enjoyable.
"Getting a bit older made me realise I don't have many years of playing left so I better get into it while I can."
The Warriors rolled through the CYMS batting line-up, only letting in 84 runs at Wade Park.
They sit atop the BOIDC ladder ahead of their round two clash against Centrals at Bloomfield Oval on Saturday, October 14.
Sharp said there was still plenty of improvement in his side despite their seven wicket win.
"The deck held up a lot, I think the CYMS boys took a while to find their feet on it," he said.
"We've got definite improvement in our bowling but getting those early edges really got the guys going and we didn't let the foot off."
So, how did the knees hold up on the first day of the season?
"Actually it was pretty good because we weren't out there for very long," he said.
"I do feel like I will be a bit sore when we play the 80 overs."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.