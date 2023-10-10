Cody Burcher can barely put into words his feelings when he crossed the Mount Panorama finish line as a winner.
The Orange driver took out race three of the fifth and final 2023 Toyota 86 Series event on Sunday, October 8, the morning of the Bathurst 1000.
Burcher said it was the perfect way to cap off a promising year behind the wheel.
"To be able to get a race win on Sunday morning was very cool," he said.
"It's the race everyone wants to win, especially on the morning of the Bathurst 1000 so it was pretty bloody surreal.
"It was a pretty solid year."
Burcher battled hard against overall 86 series winner Ryan Casha for most of the race and looked set for an agonising second-place finish when Casha overtook him.
However the boy from the Colour City remained patient and held his nerve on the final lap as he passed Casha to win by 0.18 seconds.
Burcher said it was the highlight of his burgeoning racing career.
"I got a good start," he said.
"Your nerves before the race are through the roof so it's mostly just relief when you cross the line but I was very ecstatic over the radio and so was the team.
"Everyone looks at those Bathurst photos when they are crossing the line after the win under the bridge so to be able to do it myself was pretty cool.
"It was definitely the coolest race I've done. I've never been so happy in my life to win a race."
With Mount Panorama being the final race of the series, Brurcher said he would take some time to relax and reflect on the season before getting back into it.
He paid tribute to his supporters and his team.
"The team put a lot of work in and I worked my backside off all year to make it all happen by being physically and mentally fit," he said.
"A lot of people put faith in me, my supporters have always backed me. To be able to deliver on the day was really cool and I was lucky enough to have all my family and supporters and the team at Awcon there."
