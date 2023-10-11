Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Lonely Mountain Ultra trail running race attracts international visitors to Orange

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated October 11 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 1000 runners are expected to descend on Orange on the weekend for the second Lonely Mountain Ultra trail running event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.