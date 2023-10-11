More than 1000 runners are expected to descend on Orange on the weekend for the second Lonely Mountain Ultra trail running event.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Mount Canobolas will transform into a running hub on October 14-15 with eight races to take place.
Distances on offer in 2023 are the 104 kilometre, 50 mile (80km), 50km, 32km, 22km, a new 11km and kids 4km and 2km categories.
The inaugural event was held in 2022 and attracted around 750 registrations, a number president Sam Collins said had already been surpassed.
"Last year we had around 750 people register and this year we are getting close to 1000 and we'll probably go over that mark," he said.
"Registrations close at midnight on Thursday and you always get an influx of registrations at the last minute.
"People are still even signing up for the 104km so there are runners out there willing to take on those ultra distances at the last minute."
Collins has previously expressed a desire to see Orange become a trail running hub and said there were a sizeable amount of interstate and overseas runners who had signed up.
"Most of the people who are signing up are from outside the region," he said.
"We've had people signup from New Zealand, South Australia and all across NSW. There are people coming to Orange from all over the country.
"We are very encouraged to see so many people wanting to come and run the Lonely Mountain Ultra.
"The numbers are huge and for our second year it's super encouraging. There's not much else like this, trail running is growing, people want it and more races are popping up."
With highs of 19 and 20 degrees forecast for the weekend, Collins said the pieces were in place for a successful event and praised the work of volunteers who he said had come out in "phenomenal" numbers.
"We are super excited," he said.
"We've lined everything up, feeling very organised and it's exciting to keep watching registrations flow in. We've sold out the 2km and 22km races which is pretty encouraging.
"The forecast for the day is looking good, not too hot which is perfect running conditions. The trails are looking beautiful.
"The number of volunteers is just phenomenal. The amount of people who have come out of the woodwork to help is more than 150.
"This event would not be possible without all the work they do."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.