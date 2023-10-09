With the first round of action from the 2023/24 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season done and dusted it's also time to name our first team of the week.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
There were a couple of big results from Saturday's one-day matches with Orange City demolishing CYMS' batting line-up and Bathurst City getting the win against Rugby Union.
It didn't take long for the first century of the season to be notched either and there were a few other big scores to write home about.
So without further ado let's get stuck into it.
The Cavs skipper led by example against St Pat's Old Boys at Riawena Oval, hitting 79 off 75 balls to open the batting.
He notched a strike rate of 105.33 and hit 10 fours and two sixes to get the defending champions off to a strong start.
By the time he departed, caught by Mitch Taylor off Connor Slattery's bowling, Cavs were 2-169 and already in a commanding position.
Congratulations are in order for the Centrals batter who scored the first century of the 2023/24 BOIDC season.
Coming in at first drop with his side 1-40, Norton's innings gave Centrals a real shot at victory with the scoreboard reading 4-211 at his departure.
He didn't sit back and let it happen either, hitting 106 off 89 balls for a strike rate of 119.10.
Both teams were heavily reliant on their number three batters at Loco Oval.
Colts' Gardner was called into action immediately after the innings break with opener Henry Shoemark departing after just three balls.
The skipper dug in to record an impressive innings of 88 not out, comprising of 13 fours.
He was joined at the crease by the next player in our team of the week for a crucial, ultimately match-winning stand.
When Casey strolled out to the middle his side were in serious trouble.
Sitting at 3-61 in pursuit of 216, it looked like Centrals may be about to record their first win in more than a year.
But Casey would hold fast with his skipper, scoring 92 not out to eventually ease past the away side's total.
Facing 77 deliveries, Casey hit 10 fours and three sixes on his way to victory.
Laird was named as one to watch by Cavs captain Corben and he made a fast start to the new season with 68 off 58 balls.
The first drop complimented Corben as the duo put on a partnership of 66 to make St Pat's run chase a daunting prospect.
When you are chasing a total of 84 it's unlikely you'll get big figures.
But it shouldn't take away from Grenfell's impressive outing with the bat against CYMS, a 37 not out off 34 balls.
His calm at the crease was needed as well after the Warriors lost a couple of early wickets.
Words can't do justice to the returning Seib's career-best figures of 5-20.
The Warriors dismantled last season's runners-up at Wade Park with Seib mowing down the CYMS batters in seven overs.
A nice start to the youngster's second BOIDC stint.
When Turnbull was dismissed for 1 run off 1 ball, his side was 9-158 and starring down the barrel of an opening-round loss to Rugby Union.
Just 30 overs later however the Redbacks were victorious, dismissing their opponents for just 106.
While he didn't lead the attack, Turnbull did chip in four overs, claiming impressively tight figures of 2-1 to help his side to victory.
Morrish combined well with the aforementioned Seib to bowl the green and golds out for just 84.
Finishing with figures of 3-26, the skipper took it upon himself to bowl seven overs and was rewarded with the Warriors sitting atop the ladder after week one.
He also contributed a handy 27 not out off 32 balls in his side's run chase.
Middleton only bowled four overs for Cavs but made them count with tidy figures of 3-15 on the Riawena wicket.
The middle-order batter also chimed in with a handy 21 off 15 to mark a good day out.
Leading the Rugby Union attack against Bathurst City, Taylor was on fire, claiming final figures of 4-35.
His side ultimately fell short chasing a modest target of 162 but the bowler can hold his head high after a strong start to the new campaign.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.