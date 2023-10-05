Tori Moore is a familiar face in Orange rugby league but remarkably she has never worn a Western Rams jersey.
The CYMS stalwart has enjoyed a long career in Group 10 league tag and has been named in the Rams squad alongside teammates Georgie Barrett and Hope Gibson.
She said a combination of events had meant the now 30-year old would be making her representative debut at the Country Championships at Boorowa on Sunday, October 8.
"This will be my first time," she said.
"When they first started doing Rams league tag I didn't live here and it didn't go ahead last year and before that I was having babies.
"I didn't even know they were going to have it this year, we just got a message asking if we were available.
"I've played for a long time. It's nice to be able to tick this little box because I've played Group 10 heaps but never Rams."
The dummy half is excited to see what her two young CYMS teammates can do alongside experienced players such as Meredith Jones and Erin Naden.
They will have to learn on the fly however with the squad only able to get together for one training session before the tournament.
"We've only had one training run and we were supposed to have one on Wednesday night but the weather was too bad and making people travel from all over the place and with school holidays [was difficult] so they just said turn up earlier on Sunday and we'll learn everyone's names then," she said.
"They [Georgie and Hope] were obviously the two standouts in our team this year. Sophie Banks was probably a bit unlucky to not get a start.
"Georgie will slot in at five-eighth so that will be a very big thing for her but she'll be fine. She usually plays in the halves anyway."
