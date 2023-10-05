In the days leading up to the start of the 2023/24 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, we will bringing you all the information you need to know about the eight teams set to take part.
From new signings to the always-popular ladder predications, how this season will play out is anybody's guess.
With ORC and Centennials Bulls no longer in the competition, half the league will play finals, so let's give it our best shot to figure out who those teams will be.
Where to begin with City Colts?
Slow starts have plagued the Bathurst side in recent years and was capped off when they failed to taste victory until round eight of the 2022/23 competition.
Returning skipper Russ Gardner is well aware of their early season issues and hopes this time things can be different.
"That's been our Achilles heel the last couple of years," he said.
"We've lost a few at the start and then put things together around December. We're hoping to amend that this year."
Despite that aforementioned sluggish start to last season, Colts did turn their campaign around and came close to snagging a semi-final berth.
"I know it will take hard work," Gardner said.
"Like every side, it's about making sure we get the same players committing and being available to build that consistency with the team and that builds consistency with the performances."
For the most part, they've been able to achieve that cohesiveness.
Despite the loss of Josh Toole and big-time bowler Dave Rogerson, Colts were also able to add to their line-up.
They managed to recruit Greg Donaldson who previously played for Kenthurst Upper Hills Cricket Club within the Hornsby Ku-ring-gai & Hills District Cricket Association.
Also new to the club is Englishman Connor Kearney who is a previous club captain York St John University Cricket Club.
"They should add some more stability and fire-power with the bat," Gardner added.
"I think they'll be good additions to the side."
The Colts squad for the season is: Russell Gardner, Dan Casey, Henry Shoemark, Oliver Shoemark, Greg Donaldson, David Henderson, Connor Kearney, Pat Hill, Tom Murray, Connor Brown, Cooper Stephen, Gilby Glawson, Charlie Rendall, Matt Stephen, Matt Lawson and James Smith.
With all this said, where do we see Colts at the end of the season? We're predicting a 6th place finish.
