In an otherwise bleak year for Orange CYMS the league tag side has very real ambitions of a premiership according to playmaker Hope Gibson.
CYMS travel north to face Dubbo CYMS on Sunday in week one of the Peter McDonald Premiership finals after securing a top four finish.
Their achievements stand in stark contrast to the first and reserve grade sides with the former winning one game and the latter withdrawing before the season's end.
Gibson said the team would fly the flag for the proud club as they chase a western title.
"We do [feel a responsibility], hopefully we can put a few wins together to make the grand final and bring it home for CYMS," she said.
"It's been a tough year for the boys but hopefully we can get our league tag side and the under 18 boys into the decider."
The Fishies finished first in the Group 11 pool and have been the standout side of the competition.
However the green and gold will take plenty of confidence with them after knocking off CYMS in Dubbo earlier this year.
"We're excited about it, it will be tough but feeling pretty confident," she said.
"We'll need to play a high-speed game and defend well. If we can nail our tagging we will be fine. We have tries in us so if we can take our chances when we are attacking we will do well.
"We are good out wide with fast players so we do well down the sidelines."
The five-eighth said the team had been slowly building for the past couple of seasons but some quality additions in the form of the Prestwidge sisters had made a big difference.
"Our season has gone really well and we are all gelling together, we have some really talented players," she said.
"There's a core of us that have been together for a while but we had a few new recruits like the Prestwidge sisters coming over from Hawks.
"They are pretty good recruits."
