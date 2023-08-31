They are facing one of the most dominant sides going around in country rugby league but Orange CYMS captain Tori Moore reckons they have a trick or two up their sleeve.
CYMS face Bathurst St Pat's in the Peter McDonald Premiership league tag preliminary final in Mudgee on Saturday, September 2.
It will be almost a year to the day when the two sides faced off in the Group 10 grand final, won 34-10 by Saints.
It marked the fourth straight premiership for the club and the fifth in six years, while in 2023 they again topped the Group 10 ladder.
Moore said she was surprised to be running into the blue and whites before grand final day after their shock loss to Macquarie Raiders in the first week of finals.
"It was a shock," she said.
"They are the benchmark and have been for the last few years. When we beat them in the 2022 semi-final to get into the grand final that was the first time they'd lost in about five years which is ridiculous.
"We didn't expect to be up against Bathurst St Pat's this weekend though. We thought for sure we would be playing Dubbo Macquarie.
"To be playing them in order to get into the grand final is not something we expected."
Pat's boast stars all over the paddock and in Orange-born Erin Naden they have a genuine superstar.
But Moore reckons the green and golds have a couple of weapons of their own and said the team was keen to have another crack at Bathurst.
"We drew with them early in the season and in the second game we were missing our fullback Georgie Barrett and myself," she said.
"When you are missing a big chunk of your spine it's hard.
"She's amazing (Barrett). She always turns up in the right spot and runs all day. She and Hope Gibson have been our best this season."
The women are the only CYMS team left in the competition after the under 18s went down to Dubbo CYMS in their semi-final last week.
Moore said it was up to her troops to fly the flag for the proud club.
"It just means we have to get to the big dance then," she said.
"It's been pretty hard for the boys."
