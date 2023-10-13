Central Western Daily
11 months since Molong Floods: Elizabeth and Anthony 'Bruno' Bennett

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
October 14 2023 - 4:30am
If people think $20,000 easily restores the majority of someone's flood-ravaged home contents, lived experience will tell you it doesn't.

