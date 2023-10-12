An $80,000 pizza oven and a brand new beer garden are just some of the upgrades Hotel Canobolas owners hope will have customers flying through the doors this summer.
Brett Robinson is part of the group which took over the pub at the end of 2021 and is glad to see their vision starting to take shape.
"We've been planning the whole time while trading as is. We've got a big masterplan in play and we're working through all the details now," he said.
"This is the first step. It's just a little uplift to give people a bit of excitement for summer, but it's nowhere near what the masterplan will deliver."
So what kind of work has been going on at the pub for the past few weeks in preparation for its re-launch.
Well, on top of the previously mentioned Italian pizza oven, there's a fire pit and beer tap being built for the new outdoor area as well as a bigger and better bistro which will include the revival of the old bar.
"The problem has been people are keen to get a feed but have to go over to the front to get a drink," Mr Robinson said.
"There's a lot of customer conflict here, so what we wanted to do was give people the best dining experience possible.
"Once all of this opens up and the light flows through, it will be a totally different space."
With more bars, comes more variety.
Mr Robinson was keen to unveil their new food and drinks menu, the latter of which will include cocktails, bourbons, gins and wines selected by master sommelier Alex Kirkwood.
"We're also putting in a tap and order system so you can order at your table without having to queue up," the co-owner added.
"There's a lot of stuff we're trying to do to deliver a better experience for our customers. Eventually the whole bistro will get that technology at the table."
While taking a tour of the pub on Thursday morning, there was plenty of work still to be done.
But Mr Robinson was confident they'd have everything looking tip-top when it opens back up to the public.
"It's slow and steady but this improvement to the bistro is a big one," he said.
"It probably doesn't look like it now, but you'll see a huge difference on Friday."
The official opening of The Canobolas Pizzeria takes place from 4pm on October 13, with discounted drinks for two hours as part of the Aperitivo hour. This special will run each day throughout summer between 4pm and 6pm with $6 beers, $8 wines and $10 cocktails.
A new bistro menu will also be revealed to coincide with the launch of the courtyard.
