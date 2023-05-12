Central Western Daily
Floods

Six months on: Why some Eugowra residents feel forgotten and alone

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
May 13 2023 - 4:30am
Ken Woodford and Graham Arnoll are your typical country-based blokes.

