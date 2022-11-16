It's a wonder how people can manage to stay in good spirits with their sense of humour in tact during times of incredible hardship.
But the Bennett family don't see any other way to go about it.
Not long after the stroke of midnight on Monday, Elizabeth and Anthony "Bruno" Bennett were alerted to fast-rising floodwaters approaching their Gidley Street property in Molong.
The third flooding event in just one year, the couple had checked the usual flood-preparation duties off the list.
Banks of the Molong Creek had yet again burst, but unbeknownst to the house - which sits just two doors down from the service station - it faced an entirely different situation on November 14.
"A mate across the road came over a bit after 12 o'clock and he said 'matey, this water is coming up pretty fast, we'd better get out'," Mr Bennett said.
"So we moved the cars up the street and [the water] hadn't come in the house by this stage, but it was coming up the steps real quick."
Returning to the sandbagged house that was formerly occupied by his late grandfather, Mr Bennett threw some towels down at the back door as an extra precaution.
But this was unlike the predecessor floods in 2005, which had previously reached the height of the couple's skirting boards.
A consistently thick and mucky mark currently lines the inside walls of the property - indicating the water reaching a much higher level this time.
"By the time I walked to the front door and back down the hallway again, we were standing on floating carpet," Mr Bennett said.
"And it wouldn't had matter if we'd sandbagged or not, the water was well-above knee height so it was just a matter of getting out, we couldn't stay.
"The water rushing into the house and up through the floorboards."
Evacuating the property, the Bennett pair said they struggled to pry their front gate open to exit the premises and reach higher, dry ground.
With the water travelling along Gidley Street at what felt like a lightspeed rate, Mr Bennett said it was a "dangerous" and "not safe" scenario for the pair and their neighbours to be caught in.
"We managed to get out and the water got lower a few driveways up from here while we were trying to walk through it, but we ended up sitting in the car until about half past four in the morning," he said.
"We just watched everything get flooded and there was just nothing we could do."
The water was well-above knee height so it was just a matter of getting out, we couldn't stay [and it was] rushing into the house and up through the floorboards.- Gidley Street resident in Molong, Anthony "Bruno Bennett
Step-son to Mr Bennett and Elizabeth Bennett's son, Graham "Rabbit" Bennett has taken time off work this week to help his family.
He's been at the house tirelessly ripping up waterlogged carpet while removing furniture, piles of debris and the family's keepsake items.
In the beginning, he said he was woken in the early hours of Monday morning, where a relative had urged him to assist the couple.
"I got a phone call at about 2:30am that said 'you better come down to mum's, it's bad'," Mr Graham Bennett said.
"As you can see now there's exposed floorboard because we've had to pull all of the carpet up, pile everything from inside to the street, big appliances are gone and there's even a shipping container in the backyard."
The container is from the back of the site from Bank Street's Telegraph Hotel, where it's ravaged through surround properties where walls have been forcibly torn down with bedrooms and bathrooms now exposed.
Ending up in the Bennett's backyard, it only narrowly missed their immediate neighbours' house by less than half-a-metre.
"The neighbours are lucky [the shipping container] didn't wipe their house out, look how close that is," he said as she showed the Central Western Daily its location.
"It's honestly a miracle it didn't take that whole house out, the damage this water has done is unbelievable."
Graham Bennett said it's also been a difficult time watching his mum go through the process of flood-wrecked loss.
Seeing his mum sifting through waterlogged photos and cherished items since Monday has been particularly hard, as he knows the majority of household contents won't be able to be recovered.
"They've lost just about everything and everything should really be thrown out, but mum's been holding stuff and trying to save it," he said.
"So that hasn't been fun at all, but everything's got to go because it's pretty much all buggered.
"But we're on the home stretch now, it's just a matter of moving and cleaning everything you know ... trying to make it livable again."
Drying his tools on a seat at the front verandah, Mr Bennett was surrounded by piles of random household items while he looked out to the street.
The small family dog Charlie happily greeted people as they came and went, with the house owner talking about some of the things he felt most grateful for.
"I could sit here now and be cursing the world and everything else, but instead we're just doing what we can and having a laugh where we can, because what else can you do?," he said.
"I'm not good enough to do much with my size, so I'm just lucky I've got family that are doing such a wonderful job."
Mr Bennett said he'd like to give special mentions to a Leroy Trudgett, who has moved truckloads of rubbish and decimated items for the family.
This included a shout out to local plumber Scotty Nicholls, who fixed the Bennett's busted piping, hot water system and gas problems, all free of charge.
"[Scotty] hasn't even accepted any money from me, he won't take anything from me and it's people like that who need to be talked about," Mr Bennett said.
"There's people in our town who've had it much worse than us, so we're just thinking of them at this time as well."
