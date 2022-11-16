Central Western Daily

Molong's Bennett family is in recovery mode following record deluge inside house

EG
By Emily Gobourg
November 17 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gidley Street residents Elizabeth and Anthony "Bruno" Bennett doing their best to stay in good spirits after Molong's Monday flooding tore through their property. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

It's a wonder how people can manage to stay in good spirits with their sense of humour in tact during times of incredible hardship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.