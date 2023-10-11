Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Residents raise concerns for proposed Kerrs Creek Wind Farm project

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated October 11 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Roughly 80 residents raised concerns at a recent meeting about a proposed wind farm project 21-kilometres of Orange, which could house 63-turbines on nearly 10,000 hectares of land.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.