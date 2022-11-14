Central Western Daily
Photos from the Molong floods, November 2022

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath, and Carla Freedman
Updated November 14 2022 - 4:25pm, first published 2:36pm
A mother and son embrace on Bank Street as the town rallies to clean-up after the Molong floods. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Molong has been left devastated by a record-breaking flood, one many long-time residents have deemed worse than the 2005 disaster.

