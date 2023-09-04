This time last week we were still basking in the glow of an epic weekend of grand final action at Jack Huxley Oval.
Manildra Rhinos took out both the first grade and league tag crowns in warm conditions while Molong Bulls emerged victorious in the under 18s grand final.
So with another entertaining year of the Woodbridge Cup done and dusted it's time to turn our attention to end of year honours.
We've cast our eye over both competitions to come up with a team of the year.
Let us know in the comments what you think we got right and more importantly who we were harsh on leaving out.
Rhinos dominate the team as expected with four players earning spots in our 17 - Zac Reimer, Luke Petrie, Sia Nemani and Joey Lasagavibau.
Lasagavibau was named in the second-row but he can really play anywhere, in fact in the last few times the Central Western Daily watched him he's been named fat ullback, half and lock.
A true jack of all trades.
Orange United Warriors duo Dion Jones and Randel Dowling both posed significant attacking threats throughout the year and will be keen to keep building into 2024.
Mitch Wright played fullback for Trundle Boomers but we've had to move him onto the wing to accommodate Balize Fuller from Peak Hill Roosters.
Frankland Ross is handed the number seven jumper as the competition's leading point scorer with 208, including 16 tries.
1. Blaize Fuller - Peak Hill
2. Mitch Wright - Trundle
4. Dion Jones - Orange United
5. Zac Reimer - Manildra
8. Jake Haddrill - Condobolin
9. Connor Farrar - Trundle
10. Lewis Dwyer - Canowindra
12. Joseph Lasagavibau - Manildra
14. Randel Dowling - Orange United
16. Ray Sargent - CSU
17. Abel Faifua - Oberon
This is a hell of a line-up with very short odds to make mince meat out of the mercy rule if it ever took to the field.
In keeping true to the spirit of league tag, this selection is less focused on rigid positions like the first grade outfit and more interested in how many points they can put on from anywhere on the field.
There's strike power galore in the list below headlined by Molong Bulls Katie Fulwood and Libby Peschka, player of the year Jade Harding from Canowindra Tigers and Peak Hill's Juanita Keed, the league's leading point scorer.
2. Zara Hines - Orange United
4. Brooke Cusack - Manildra
5. Lily Bannan - CSU
6. Paige Bohringer - Molong
8. Kasey Byrne - Orange United
9. Chelsea Harveyson - Grenfell
10. Nicole Ross - Condobolin
12. Jorja Lees - Cargo
14. Ebony Madden - Cargo
