18 months on from his WBC World Muay Thai title fight loss, Charlie Bubb has revealed the desire to avenge that defeat and secure a title win.
And before moving on to new endeavours, he wants to do it from his home base of Orange, and possibly hold a fight night in the colour city.
Bubb's final fight of 2022 came on Saturday (December 10) against Jay Tonkin with the latter's corner calling it off in the fifth round.
With a 'Team Bubb' army of 60 to 70, the 25-year-old had all the support he needed to push through one of his toughest fights to date.
"That's the first time I've been knocked down," he said.
"At the end of the first round I split my shin pretty bad which changed the whole game plan moving forward.
"His whole plan was to come forward with big hands and he caught me with that in the second round and dropped me for an eight count. After that I just had to wake up and push harder, I started to work his body a lot more and push him ... by round three I took over and round four I started to take control and his corner called it and didn't come out for the fifth."
The Orange-based fighter didn't come out of it unscathed though, having surgery on his thumb on Wednesday after a grueling encounter.
With plenty of challenges throughout the fight, Bubb was delighted to finish the year in the way after a five-round win a month beforehand.
"If you want to fight the best in the world you've got to have a bit of adversity and I think he just caught me napping a lot," he said.
"I might've underestimated the power he had, especially since he was coming up in weight, but I got back to my corner and (my trainers) Andrew and Danny sorted me out, gave me a talking to and told me what to do.
"I pushed forward, he cut me in the third round, it's the first time I've been cut in five years. I cut him in the first round anyway, it was a good back and forth battle and good way to end the year."
For Bubb, 2022 has been somewhat of a rollercoaster.
Two fights scheduled for earlier in the year were cancelled late due to pull outs while the two bouts at the end 'boosted' his confidence and has set him up 'for a big 2023'.
Which brings the question: Will he look to avenge the WBC World Muay Thai Title loss from June 2021?
"The wheels are in motion to have another crack at the WBC title," he said.
"We've had a few offers on different shows and different dates, we're just waiting to see who walks the walk there.
"That's my ultimate goal for my team ... our main goal is to get that belt. The confidence I've gained over the last two fights and the momentum, we're going to keep pushing through."
Bubb agreed the title loss last year has been driving him to success.
"100 per cent - the loss and not having a fight for ages because of lockdown," he said.
"It's just switched me back on and it's what I want to get.
"I'm still only 25 but before I move away or swap to MMA, I want to get that big world title from Orange, I don't have to have to move away to get it. I want to train in Orange, live in Orange and get it - coming from Orange with my two trainers from Orange, that'd be a pretty cool thing to do and say we've done."
Before that Bubb has a fight booked in March at Melbourne, and believe his thumb will be 'right just in time' for that encounter.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
