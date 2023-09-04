CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman and Jude Keogh were busy this weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
On Saturday Jude took photos at the Orange Netball finals games Orange United v Nemesis Division 4, the Whiteley, Ironside and Shillington v Arrows Division 2, the Schoolgirls 1 match between Orange High and Hawks and the Division 1 finals clash between Vipers and Orange City.
Jude also got some shots at the Brabham Park soccer games between Orange Rangers and Waratahs and Orange Ex-Services v Kinross.
On Sunday Carla snapped the Orange Hockey B grade games between CYMS and Waratahs, Molong and Canobolas, and also the A grade games between CYMS and Ex-Services and Molong and Kinross.
