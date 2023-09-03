A bike rider has issued a warning to others after coming within inches of death.
On the morning of August 21, Kaylah Ogilvie made her way down to the John Lomas Skate Park as she had done so many times before.
But she wasn't there more than 10 minutes before tragedy struck.
The experienced rider landed wrong off a jump which saw her front wheel slip. As a result of not wearing a helmet, her head slammed against the concrete as the bike slid underneath her.
"I've never worn a helmet," she said.
"I grew up all my life with my family saying I should wear a helmet, but I always thought I was too good and didn't need one."
Ms Ogilvie made her way to a nearby bench, her face throbbing from the pain.
A stranger then made their way over to check if she was alright.
"I was shaking my head, like nah," Ms Ogilvie.
With the injured rider having left her phone at home, the stranger then called for an ambulance.
"There was blood coming out everywhere. It was pretty traumatic," she added.
Ms Ogilvie had suffered a broken jaw which required reconstruction surgery. On top of that, she had fractures on either side of her head which doctors were unable to operate on due to their proximity to her brain.
As a result, she was put to sleep and flown to Westmead ICU. After doctors waited four days for the swelling in her face to go down, they performed the operation where they inserted metal plates, screws and braces.
"I'm surprised they were the only injuries I got," Ms Ogilvie added.
After waking from surgery, she had an epiphany.
You see, she also fixes up and paints BMX bikes to give away to kids around the city. After her brush with death, she's set out on a new goal to help others.
"I need to give away helmets. I want to paint them and give them away" she said.
"If I can stop something that was so traumatic for me, happening to someone else, that would be great."
But that's not the end of the story.
Nine days after suffering her injury, Ms Ogilvie went back to Orange Hospital for a routine check-up.
While there, a nurse recognised her. She was told that after the stranger drove to the house of the injured rider's cousin to let the family know, they then went to hospital and waited until Ms Ogilvie's mother arrived.
"There's so many beautiful people in this world," she added.
"Especially with the skatepark, we're family here."
Ms Ogilvie will require another surgery during the middle of October to remove the braces and screws, as well as some of her teeth due to the damage caused by the crash.
Now, she is left with just one thought.
"I just know that I might have been in a better position that day if I could have been wearing a helmet."
