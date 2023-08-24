Central Western Dailysport
Wanderers to re-join Orange cricket competition in 2023/24

Riley Krause
Riley Krause
Updated August 25 2023 - 8:22am, first published 8:00am
The last time Daryl Kennewell lined up for Wanderers in a game of cricket was far from a storybook ending.

