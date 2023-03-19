"My heart and my head says I could keep doing it for as long as I want."
Those are the words of Daryl Kennewell, who has called time on his first grade cricket career following Centrals' first innings loss to Rugby Union over the weekend.
While the decision was far from easy, it had been coming for quite some time.
"For a few years I've said that if I stay fit and healthy and keep getting picked in first grade, then I'd play up until the 50th year of Centrals," Kennewell said.
"This year has been a bit of a battle with a few injuries, but I've still been putting in where I can. I'm looking forward to retirement."
While his time battling it out with the neighbouring town as part of the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition are over, his time playing the game are not, as Kennewell plans to suit up in second grade for the red and blacks next season.
"A couple injuries are creeping up on me and I'm probably playing at 80 per cent," he added.
"I've still got that drive to want to play the top grades and I'm still running around the field like I'm 30. That's going to be hard to take a little bit, but you've got to be committed to first grade and I don't think I can give 100 per cent to the guys at the top level."
The fast-bowler's cricket career began more than 30 years ago when he was just six years old. He hasn't missed a season since then and has enjoyed what has been a career of ups and downs.
"I started with Centrals, but when I was 15, went to play with my old man at Tourists," he said.
"Then when I turned about 23, I started saying to the old man that I might give first grade a crack."
After talking to a few of the Orange City boys Kennewell knew from hockey, his mind was made up on joining the Warriors. From there, he would jump between first and second grade for the next eight years, before another move to the now defunct Wanderers. With Kennewell determined to play first grade and talk of the team dropping down to thirds, he had no choice but to once again find a new club to call home.
"Centrals were dwindling in numbers, so I thought I'd go and help this club. It was my birth club so I came back and been with them ever since."
This would prove the right move to make as Kennewell would rack up the accolades. From captaining Orange to a Mitchell T20 Cup championship, playing at the SCG as part of the Central West Wranglers side, to winning ODCA Cricketer of the Year for 2016/17, it has been an underdog story of the highest order.
By his side, has been his family, for whom he still looks to inspire.
"The family have been a big part, they've been very supportive in my cricket," he said.
"We've had ups and downs like you usually would, but they say in cricket that you do it as long as you can. If you have a passion or a hobby, you don't just flick it because you've got something else on the boil.
"Sometimes there's a few eye-rolls but I keep going because I want to inspire the kids."
So how did Kennewell feel when he walked off the field for the final time?
"There was nearly a tear, but I held it back," he said.
"Both sides put up a guard of honour for me at the end, so the respect was there."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.