New high resolution images shot from high in the sky show Orange's incredible northern boom over the last 10 years.
From farm land in 2013 to a sprawling residential suburb now, North Orange has long been regarded as one of the fastest growing areas in the state.
And, as it turns out, we're not alone either.
According to the NSW government populations are rapidly increasing as people migrate to regional cities like Orange, Bathurst, Tamworth, Dubbo and Wagga Wagga.
Showcasing our city's massive residential development in new aerial imaging, Nearmap has shot a series of photos 10 years a part highlighting the extent of the urban sprawl in regional NSW.
The pictures show William Maker Drive as it was in 2013 in contrast to now - a once semi-rural road with less than a handful of homes on it, to a now bustling residential suburb with shops and plenty of roundabouts.
Other areas also showcased in the images shot a decade a part are McCormick Place and Gorman Road, both in west Orange, and Isaac Drive, also in west Orange but further south towards the Wentworth Golf Course.
Jasper Street, in Orange's far north, is also part of the series of photographs.
The senior director of Survey and Geospatial Content Operations at Nearmap, M'Shenda Turner said the images were snapped to illustrate the rapid evolution of regional cities in the last decade.
"In particular, regional cities of Bathurst, Orange and Tamworth are experiencing significant change," Ms Turner said.
Ms Turner said the huge development in these areas of Orange reflects the impact of migration patterns across Australia.
With a combination of cost-of-living pressures, housing crisis and the allure of quality of life and job prospects, regional areas like Orange are experiencing a population boost.
Between 2016 and 2021, Orange's population grew from 40,344 to 43,512 - a rise of 7.9 per cent.
At the time, mayor Jason Hamling said the rise in population showed the city was a "growing and vibrant community".
And we could see that growth continue.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics' regional projections have previously shown Orange's population has grown by around 15 per cent for the last 23 years, with consistent growth between 2000 and 2006 before rapid increases comparatively in the years following.
The figures, based on averages, show that since 2006 Orange's population has grown by 5102 people to reach 42,503 at a median rate of 425.16 per year. If that continues, in a little under 40 years Orange could hit a population figure of around 60,000.
And more of this residential development will be common place.
"For instance, (in Orange), we saw an increase in residential developments and urban infrastructure. This movement signifies not only spatial change but also the need for technology-driven urban governance," Ms Turner added.
"Location intelligence - including aerial imagery and geospatial data - becomes a crucial asset for local councils, aiding in smarter land use and urban planning.
"Layering on deeper insights from AI data and 3D reality models, it can better inform urban development decisions across aspects like lot configurations, green cover, and solar integration. Amid this transition, Local Government Authorities need to leverage technology to manage population growth effectively."
