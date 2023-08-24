A release date for a new eight-part SBS show filmed in the Central West has been revealed.
In December 2022 it was announced that While the Men are Away would be using various locations around the region to film parts of its "sexy, queer, revisionist historical dramedy" centred around a group of women "finding their power" while the men are away fighting WWII.
Then, during February and March 2023, filming got underway, including in Orange and Millthorpe.
It has now been announced that the original series will premier on Wednesday, September 27.
All eight, thirty-minute episodes will be available to stream free on SBS On Demand, with double episodes to air at 8.30pm on SBS each Wednesday.
The show is the brainchild of Alexandra Burke, writer Kim Wilson and writer and director, Monica Zanetti.
Burke, alongside Lisa Shaunessy, are co-founders of production company Arcadia which has been based out of Orange since 2021 and produced this upcoming series.
In a joint statement, the pair said they were excited to see the show come to life.
"Tackling aspects of our history that has so often been left off the page, with the brilliant Kim Wilson and our writing team, superb direction by Elissa Down and Monica Zanetti, and a stunning ensemble cast, led by Italian star, Michela De Rossi, has been a true pleasure," they said.
"We know audiences will connect with these (not so historical) characters, and be inspired to make a good fist of it, as the Women's Land Army always did."
Among the many locations transformed for the shoot in Millthorpe was Ashcrofts on Pym, which became Wong's Grocery Store and can be seen through some behind the scenes photos released.
Screen Australia has provided "major production investment" into the show and its CEO Graeme Mason described the series as "bold with irreverence and charm".
"While The Men Are Away is a clever dramedy that invites audiences to explore a vibrant tapestry of characters seizing newfound opportunities and delivering an unforgettable story," he added.
"I applaud the exceptional cast and creative team for their compelling storytelling."
