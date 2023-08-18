While her St George teammates were preparing as normal for their clash with the Wests Tigers this weekend, Cheynoah Amone's lead-up to the game was a little bit different.
The former Orange Viper and Bathurst St Pat's player signed on with the Dragons for the 2023 season and now, after four weeks watching from the side-lines, she will get her big chance.
The versatile back rower and outside back was named to make her NRLW debut off the bench for the red and white's match at Commbank Stadium on Saturday, August 19.
"I rang mum and I had to hang up on her because she couldn't stop screaming," Amone said.
Asked if her family had already booked seats for the game, the Dragons utility said: "Half of Orange I think."
"I had to get 30 tickets just to give to my family and friends."
But the magic moment nearly didn't come to fruition.
Each Monday, the side is informed of the line-up for the coming week's clash.
But this particular Monday, Amone was meant to be at work when training began.
"I messaged (head coach Jamie Soward) to say tell him I was going to be late and that I was so sorry," she said.
"He told me I couldn't be late. Obviously I thought something must be up and so I went in and he gave me the chat and said I was lucky I didn't come late."
Amone has been waiting in the wings this past month, eager to show what she is made of.
But just because she hasn't seen any game time, doesn't mean she's not fully prepared for what lies ahead.
"The girls that aren't playing, our job is still as important as the people who are playing," she said.
"We have to learn the attack of who we're facing and we have to give that to the girls that are in the line-up. In a matter of time, we're learning a completely new attack just to go against the girls in the opposition.
"It's very full on, even if we're not playing."
The fact that Amone will be lining up against the Tigers during her debut is special for more than one reason.
Not only will she be facing off against fellow Central West superstar Jakiya Whitfield, but it's also against the same team she broke her hand against during a Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership game five months ago.
"It's a bit of a comeback for me," Amone said.
With just one win on the season so far, the soon-to-be debutant knows just how important it is to bag the victory.
She is hoping to help out any way she can.
"I don't even know what position I'm playing because I've been training at centres and second row," Amone added.
"I'll just be wherever they need me."
Saturday's game kicks off at 12.50pm.
