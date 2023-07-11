When Cheynoah Amone injured herself mid-way through the Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership, she thought her dreams of going one step further were gone.
"I thought there was no hope," she said of the possibility of lining up in the NRLW during the 2023 season.
"I didn't think I would get any further and I was comfortable with it if that was the case."
But despite missing the back-end of the Harvey Norman season, the former Orange Viper and Bathurst St Pat's star got thrown a lifeline by the St George Illawarra Dragons when New Zealand Kiwi Fern Page McGregor opted not to play this season due to personal reasons.
Following an intense few trial runs, Amone was told she'd made the 24-woman squad for the Dragons' 2023 campaign.
"After training one day they asked how long of a notice period I needed to leave my job," Amone recalled.
"I told them two weeks and they said they'd give me a week. I was like 'I think that means I'm in the team'."
Having trained with the Dragons for nearly a month, Amone has finally made the move to Woolongong where she will remain for the whole season.
"I'm a family person so it was very upsetting to leave my family where I'm comfortable," the centre said.
"But you have to do that being from the country."
As for how the big-hitter's family felt, well, they couldn't have been more delighted by the news.
"My family is more excited than me I'm pretty sure," Amone said.
"They're all football orientated so they love it."
Her one-year deal will see her remain with the Dragons until at least the end of this coming season. Amone will then return to the Canterbury Bulldogs for the next iteration of the Harvey Norman Premiership with the hope to then garner a second stint with the Dragons in 2024.
She said her selection was further proof there was plenty of talent in the Central West for clubs looking to bolster their ranks.
"It just proves that we can do it with the best," she said.
"I think that a lot more scouts need to come out here."
She highlighted Under 19s State of Origin player Marley Cardwell and up-and-coming Viper Paige Bohringer as just a few who were "absolutely smashing it" at the moment.
"You've also got girls like Erin Naden who should be up there playing with the big dogs," Amone added.
So what advice would she give to the next generation of rugby league superstars coming from the country?
"It is a scary thing, but you just have to go and do it," she said.
The ten-team competition will kick off on July 22 with the Dragons - coached by former State of Origin five-eighth Jamie Soward - taking on the defending champion Newcastle Knights first up.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.