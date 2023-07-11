Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Cheynoah Amone inks deal with St George Dragons for NRLW 2023 season

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated July 11 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Cheynoah Amone injured herself mid-way through the Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership, she thought her dreams of going one step further were gone.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.