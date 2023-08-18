Harry Cummins chose well when deciding how to pop the question to partner Ellen Sainty, by listening to his head not his heart.
The couple spoke to the Central Western Daily as part of our series on dating and relationships in the regions.
Cummins and Sainty both play for Emus rugby club in Orange and became engaged at the start of 2023 after nearly a decade of dating.
His proposal ticked all the boxes for Sainty - picturesque view, food and wine and most importantly, no audience.
Cummins knew he'd done well even if an on-pitch proposal would have been pretty memorable.
"We were down at the foot of the Blue Mountains near Rydal and we were having some champagne and cheese and biscuits on the veranda overlooking the lake and I popped the question," he said.
"For me it would have been [more romantic] proposing during a game but I think Elle enjoyed what we did."
"Yeah I preferred the no spectators," Sainty said.
The couple met during their time at Wollongong University and moved to Orange in 2017.
Cummins jumped straight into rugby with Emus while Sainty joined the club after um-ing and ahh-ing for a couple of years.
Fast forward to the present day and rugby has become a constant figure in their relationship with Cummins even running the water for Sainty's team last year.
"I was always interested in playing and the opportunity just came up," she said.
"I'd watched Harry and been around footy for years through my family and just thought I'd give it a go."
With both hailing from the country they are happily settled in Orange and see themselves here long term.
And there are no prizes for guessing what any children will be doing as soon as they can walk.
"They will be wearing green jerseys from day dot!" Cummins said.
