Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our People

Orange boxer Elodie Minhinnick achieves Golden Gloves dream

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 18 2023 - 8:08am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two fights, two days, two victories.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.