Business owners in Orange's main street are growing more fed up by the day with a spate of antisocial behaviour spiked by "dumb" offenders after a recent break-in.
Owner of Mr Lim, Korean restaurant on Summer Street, Sammy Jeon has been operating eateries for around 11 years with three in Orange and his latest in Sydney.
But instead of feeling good about his business success, Mr Jeon is "feeling cross" following a break-in at Mr Lim on Tuesday, August 15.
"I don't feel like it's very safe in Orange anymore and I knew that something like this would happen one day," Mr Jeon said.
"We're always having problems with dodgy people hanging around on the street, they're always insulting my staff ... but we were always very patient.
"But now I am quite excited, because whoever these guys are, they have been caught."
NSW Police confirmed two men forced entry into a Summer Street business on Tuesday around 2pm, allegedly stealing cash and two iPads.
Following inquiries, police then arrested two men at about 2am on Wednesday morning, August 16.
Charged at Orange Police Station, two men aged 42 and 39, were charged with aggravated break and enter amid other charges.
Mr Jeon noted one of the stolen devices acted as a catalyst in the alleged offenders' arrests, leading police to their whereabouts.
"It tracks everything, so I saw the location from the iPad immediately, and it was showing the people moving around from different areas," Mr Jeon said.
"Eventually, they went to McDonalds on Bathurst Road and police got them there, but they're also quite dumb; because we all [Summer Street businesses] have CCTV."
I don't feel like it's very safe in Orange anymore and I knew that something like this would happen one day.- Owner of Mr Lim's, Sammy Jeon on alleged break-in on Tuesday.
Mr Jeon said the men broke in through the rear of the building, breaking the padlock to access his restaurant.
He said that around $800 cash was taken; the stolen iPads are with police as evidence.
Forensics were also obtained from the scene, he said.
"There was blood everywhere on the tills, because they cut themselves trying to get them out, and they also left their stuff behind," he said.
"I hope they learned their lesson and stop doing this to people, because small businesses are already having a hard time and we don't want or expect these things to happen.
"Sometimes I think 'maybe I don't want to do business anymore', but then you think about it and you know that s--t things happen in life sometimes.
"So, you keep going; and I want to move on."
Mr Jeon has since replaced the venue's locks, with system upgrades in place for extra security.
"We really didn't want this to happen," he said, "but what can you do when Orange is not safe anymore?"
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.