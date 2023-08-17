Central Western Daily
Orange's Korean restaurant Mr Lim broken into

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 18 2023 - 8:39am, first published 4:30am
Business owners in Orange's main street are growing more fed up by the day with a spate of antisocial behaviour spiked by "dumb" offenders after a recent break-in.

