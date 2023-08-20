Central Western Daily
'Year's worth' of sewage leaked underneath NSW Housing-issued home in Orange

Riley Krause
Riley Krause
August 21 2023 - 4:30am
A mother-of-five was "enraged" when told the sewerage pipes in her home were broken and had been spilling out underneath her home for what seemed like 12 months.

