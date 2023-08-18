Villagers were shocked to see Rebel Wilson in Blayney on Wednesday, but it's a sight they might get used to, if the A-lister chooses the region for her next film.
The Australian star visited Blayney for the day on Wednesday patronising the Ironbark Espresso Cafe and the Royal Hotel.
She told staff at both establishments they were scouting for moving locations.
"She was in town for the day. We got told she was scouting for locations for her next film and to expect them [Rebel Wilson and her team] back in October," The Royal owner Damon Taylor told The Central Western Daily.
"They were looking at locations in the hills [around Blayney]."
Mr Taylor said it would be good to see another film crew in Blayney, bringing some money into the town.
"It was good when Home and Away came here. They weren't here for a very long time but they spent a bit of money and obviously, movies are around longer than TV shows, so that'd be good," he said.
While at the Royal, Ms Wilson ordered a hamburger without cheese, which Mr Taylor cooked for her. But when asked whether he gave it the A-list treatment?
"I take special care with everyone's meals," he said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.