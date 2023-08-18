Central Western Daily
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Exclusive

Rebel Wilson visits Blayney and region looking for movie location

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated August 18 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Villagers were shocked to see Rebel Wilson in Blayney on Wednesday, but it's a sight they might get used to, if the A-lister chooses the region for her next film.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.