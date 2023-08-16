Hundreds of mourners gathered at Glenroi Oval on Wednesday to farewell Decklan Hayward as his mum issued a touching tribute.
The seven-year-old boy died on August 1, two weeks after he choked on food at school which caused him to go into cardiac arrest.
His mum, Katie Hayward, was blown away by the amount of people who came to say goodbye to her son on August 16.
"He was a beautiful soul and loved everyone," she said.
"He could never stand to see a person upset or sad or hurt."
Ms Hayward noted how Decklan always said that when he grew up, he wanted to be a dad and have 12 children. He also wanted to be the Incredible Hulk.
"He was a superhero." she added.
"I am so thankful and grateful for everyone who showed up today. Decklan would be amazed.
"Hundreds showed up, even people I don't know. I literally thought it was just going to be a couple of school friends."
Glenroi Oval was a sea of green - Decklan's favourite colour - as balloons were let off into the sky in his memory.
Ms Hayward said it was especially important to hold the event so that children - particularly those who attended Glenroi Heights Public School with Decklan - could say goodbye to him.
"He thrived at Glenroi and had so many friends and that's something he never had before," she said.
"There isn't a kid that I've gone past that hasn't gone 'he was my friend'."
And while Decklan is no longer with us, his life will continue to live on.
That is because his family chose to donate the seven-year-old's organs which saved the lives of two children and two adults.
"He's not here anymore, but that's four lives he has saved," Ms Hayward said.
"I'm proud of my son. It just shows how love lives forever."
Not only did she want to push the importance of becoming an organ donor, she also pleaded with schools to consider getting a Life Vac - a self-powered, single patient portable suction device developed for clearing the upper airway.
"We know there is more research needed, but if it could help then why shouldn't it," she said.
