Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Hundreds gather at Glenroi Oval to farewell Decklan Hayward

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 16 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Glenroi Oval on Wednesday to farewell Decklan Hayward as his mum issued a touching tribute.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.