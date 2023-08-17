Central Western Daily
Meet the Locals

Canobolas High dux Ellena Hicks selected for IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated August 17 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 12:00pm
A Canobolas Rural Technology High School graduate is cementing herself as part of the next generation of opera stars after being selected for the finals of an elite national elite singing competition.

