She one half of the dynamic duo who run Clean Kweens a social media sensation and online dietician clinic. Abbey loves helping women improve their relationship with food and learn to enjoy a diet free world free from food restriction, rules and rigidity.
What do you love about the Central West?
The sense of community in the Central West is like no other! I grew up in Dubbo and have family in Nyngan, I vouch for both of these country towns being beautifully friendly.
Nothing beats seeing a familiar face while running an errand in town or having a local coffee shop that feels like a second home!
Also making news: Engaged Emus share love and life through sport
What was your inspiration to start your business? Why was it so important to make it available via telehealth?
Clean Kweens started as a fun hobby and a way for us to share recipes and simple nutrition education with friends and family. We had no idea at the time that we were starting a business that would eventually become our full time job and first child!
The inspiration for Clean Kweens was to be the breath of fresh air within the nutrition space. Our aim was to educate women that healthy eating doesn't have to be difficult or restrictive, it can be balanced and effortless! After graduating as Dietitians, we launched the private practice and online clinic.
Since then, we have been able to help hundreds of women reach their nutrition goals and seek help from an educated source, from the comfort of their own home! We understand that going to health appointments can be inaccessible or unrealistic for a lot of people, especially for those living in rural and remote areas.
It was really important to us that we made our services available via Telehealth so that absolutely anyone from anywhere could seek help.
Also making news: Rebel scouts region for next movie location: She'll be back
How do you balance being a business owner, influencer and working with patients all together? What's the secret?
Having a business partner that is my best friend and the better half of my brain is the secret! I feel so lucky to be able to divide and conquer with Lily when work feels demanding or stressful.
We have a great working structure that we stick to well, allocating certain days of the week to certain parts of the business. We also absolutely owe our sanity to to-do lists.
Also making news: How expensive are my kids? The best way to fund the next 25 years
What is something you're working on improving?
Marketing! It's such an important aspect of running an online business and an area that I'm working on upskilling myself in.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?
One of my clients struggling with an eating disorder recently shared this with me and I love it - Live the life you want to live and let your body be the product of that.
Business: Cafe 271 in Dubbo - a cute family run café with the worlds best coffee!
Place to eat: Royal Indian Restobar in Dubbo
Event to attend: Any markets at Lazy River in Dubbo!
Love this content? You'll love The Catch-Up. Sign-up in the form below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.