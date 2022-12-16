New social and affordable homes have been announced for Orange - but plans to address a surging affordability "crisis" in the town's private market remain sparse.
The median property price hiked by nearly a quarter since 2021 to about $690,000, driving record levels of mortgage and rental stress. Waitlists for social housing stretch up to a decade.
In December foundations for six new price-capped duplexes on Lantana Place, North Orange were laid as part of a government-backed scheme. About 40 more are in the pipeline.
NSW Minister for Families and Communities Natasha Maclaren-Jones and Nationals candidate for Orange Tony Mileto visited on Thursday to spruik the $1.1 billion dollar program.
"This development will make a huge difference to the lives of many in the community who need a safe and stable place to call home," Mrs Maclaren-Jones said in a statement.
When asked if new policies to ease affordability pressures in the private market are planned, the minister said: "We've got a range of supports and initiatives to support people who are at risk.
"When it comes to housing, it is important to get that supply and the NSW Liberal and National government has been working proactively and innovatively in this space for quite some time."
David Fisher - CEO of Housing Plus, which has been contracted to build and maintain the properties - believes government initiative will ease waitlists for vulnerable families: "It'll make an impact ... any new housing has got to be welcomed."
"Because we're in a housing crisis, every level of government needs to be doing what it can," Cr David Mallard told the Central Western Daily in November.
Plans are thin on the ground for now, but council staff are investigating the viability of developing on a circa-5000 square metre block adjacent to Emus Rugby Club.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.