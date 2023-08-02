Jobs have been lost as a result of the ownership change at Orange Private Hospital.
Ramsay Health Care - which owns the Dudley Private Hospital - purchased the health facility at the Bloomfield Medical Centre on Forest Road less than two months after the facility went into voluntary administration.
Now, Ramsay Health have confirmed employees were made redundant after the hospital was placed into administration.
"For all Orange Private Hospital employees who are joining the Ramsay family, their positions and current terms and conditions of employment remain the same, and their leave entitlements have carried across," a spokeswoman said.
"We understand that the administrators (Ernst and Young) of Orange Private Hospital made a number of other positions redundant during the voluntary administration period, but that those employees received their statutory redundancy payments.
"We look forward to enhancing the excellent healthcare service offering already available through Dudley Private Hospital for the ongoing benefit of the community."
It was not specified exactly how many jobs were lost as a result.
CEO of Ramsay Health Care Australia, Carmel Monaghan, said Ramsay had been proud to serve the Orange community for almost 20 years ago.
She added that the acquisition of the hospital was an opportunity to combine "two groups of healthcare professionals into one collaborative team."
"We look forward to welcoming the former Orange Private Hospital staff and doctors into our Ramsay family and embedding them in our unique culture of 'people caring for people'," she added.
Orange Private Hospital will be rebranded as Ramsay Surgical Centre Orange and will continue to perform surgical procedures in the same location.
The site contains operating theatres, recovery areas, a central sterile supply department and pre-admission area - all located on level 4 of the Bloomfield Medical Centre building.
It will however become a short-stay hospital for patients undergoing treatments who do not require an overnight stay.
Any patients requiring overnight stays will be treated at the nearby Dudley Private Hospital.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.