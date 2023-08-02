Central Western Daily
Jobs lost at Orange Private Hospital as Ramsay Health Care take over

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 2 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
Jobs have been lost as a result of the ownership change at Orange Private Hospital.

