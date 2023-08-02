From the Lorax to Harry Potter, and wolves, pirates and knights in shining armour ... students at the Bowen Public School went all out for their 2023 book week parade.
Highlighting the school's celebration of Education Week, students took to the school hall and showed off some well-known - and lesser known - characters from books they've been enjoying at school this year.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was invited along and snapped these shots of all the fun on Wednesday morning.
