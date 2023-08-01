The Lords Place overhaul has gone well over budget - and it's still unclear if the project is yet finished.
Orange City Council staff confirmed the cost blow out in a last minute addition to Tuesday night meeting papers.
Total expenses are now listed at $1,579,393.60. The original budget was $1,400,000.
"It's gone well over 10 per cent," an unimpressed councillor Frances Kinghorne said.
"Unforeseen" furniture costs, rain delays, wage increases, "conflict" with underground services, unplanned hiring of office space, and contamination during ground work are listed as causes.
Council CEO David Waddell did not rule out further cost: "Never say never."
A breakdown showing exactly how money has been spent was requested by Cr Kevin Duffy and Cr Jack Evans on Tuesday.
Costs for the project have come under scrutiny for some time.
Senior staff previously declined to confirm publicly if the budget had been exceeded when prompted for information by councillors.
As previously reported by the Central Western Daily, a competitive tender for tree pits was rescinded due to a "revised timeframe and changed scope of work". The contract was the awarded to Sydney company Citygreen Systems Pty Ltd for $235,837.80.
The $179,393.60 budget blow out has been taken from the Future City fund.
Also earning mentions on Tuesday night were a suggestion the Mitchell Highway may be widened at Lucknow, fishing regulations, crime in Orange, ongoing projects, and funding for community events.
Rental of the "Orange Adventure Playground Cafe" and Post Office Lane were discussed in closed meeting.
The following is a brief overview of everything raised in Civic Centre chambers. Deep dive stories will be published in coming days.
A seemingly bizarre slip-up from Manager of Engineering Services Jason Theakstone appeared to suggest the NSW Department of Transport may be planning to modify the Mitchell Highway at Lucknow.
Asked why council's commitment to build a footpath along the strip has not progressed, Mr Theakstone was unable to give a clear answer before saying: "We're trying to design this in sympathy to possible transport New South Wales future plans."
"So are you suggesting they're going to widen the road there?" Councillor Tony Mileto said.
Mr Theakstone paused awkwardly before responding: "Ah, no council won't be widening the road."
The evasive comment attracted laughs from councillors. "I didn't say that," Cr Mileto said.
Councillors recognised the NSW state government decision to overturn a trout fishing "closed season" in parts of the Macquarie and Turon Rivers.
"Things like this are very hard to get from government departments and people have been trying for probably 30 years," Glenn Floyd, who brought the motion, said.
"For keen fisherman like myself in Orange, I think we needed to say thank you to the DPI ... for acknowledgment these should be open all year round."
In closed meeting councillors voted to offer up to a 20 year lease to the Orange Adventure Playground Cafe, which may refer to the Eat Botanical venue. It's unclear if a name change is planned alongside the proposed playground overhaul.
Plans to lease part of Post Office Lane off Summer Street for an unknown project were put on ice at the request of the applicant.
All councillors and Mayor Jason Hamling were in attendance.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for August 15, 2023.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.