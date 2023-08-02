Braziers and bonfires are set to be lit for the annual Winter Fire Festival, which is running over two weekends for the first time in its four-year history.
The festival will take place from Friday, August 4 until Sunday, August 13 with events being held in Millthorpe, Orange and the villages of Cabonne.
The festival program includes more than 30 events, which will take place at cellar doors, restaurants, villages, and other venues that celebrate the magic of winter.
It will begin with the Millthorpe Fire Fair on Friday evening from 5pm to 8.30pm when the historic village fills with local producers, wineries and businesses selling their wares along with live music and fireworks.
Tickets are $10 per person for adults with kids' entry by gold coin donation on the day.
The other signature event will be Woodfired Eugowra on Saturday, August 5.
The event, located along the Mandagery Creek will feature local artisan food including woodfired pizza and low and slow cooked meat.
People can sample regional wine, cider, and beer while enjoying live music from local musicians.
There will also be a jumping castle, face painting and food options for kids. The event is free but registration is required.
Orange360 general manager Ned Sweetapple said the festival is an opportunity to showcase the region in winter and this is set to be the biggest yet.
"The Winter Fire Festival is our region's antidote to the cold and is the opportunity to celebrate all the good things about our winter season and the fun to be had," she said.
That includes, "indulging in hearty warming meals, sipping cold climate wine and artisan drinks around the bonfire, sharing stories, music, dance and laughter with friends and strangers under starry crystal-clear skies.
"The thing about the fire festival, it's got the ability to be a bit more mystical, a bit more fun, a little bit whimsical, a little bit different and so it also brings forward the culture and heritage of the region as well with a bit more art.
"We want to be able to keep growing these programs so it does involve more programs and more art as well as the marriage with the really good food and wine and outdoor fires and woodfire pizza.
"Anything that fits with fire and light and warmth is the focus of the fire festival."
Some of the cultural events taking place during the festival include the Orange Readers and Writers Festival, studio sessions at The Corner Store Gallery, Spring Hill's Got Talent Open Mic Night, live music at Hand Picked at The Canobolas Dance Hall, the Travelling Film Festival, the Arcadia Pre-loved and Vintage Market and Wassail at Small Acres Cyder.
The thing about the fire festival, it's got the ability to be a bit more mystical, a bit more fun, a little bit whimsical, a little bit different and so it also brings forward the culture and heritage of the region as well with a bit more art.- Orange360 general manager Ned Sweetapple
The Regional Arts Foundation will also host an event at Toad Hall on August 12, Fire and Blues on The Ridge.
Orange360 event producer Mali Williams said the event initially only ran over one weekend but was extended last year and again this year to encourage more visitation from out of the region, as well as locals.
One of the wineries taking part in the festival is See Saw on Lake Canobolas Road.
The winery will host a Talk and Taste - Pinot Noir and Organic Lamb Masterclass on Saturday, August 12. Owner Justin Jarrett and chief winemaker Monica Gray will take guests through expertly crafted food pairings with various ranges of See Saw's Pinot Noir, and the winery's own organically grown lamb, which will be cooked by cellar door manager Matt Eustis who is a former chef on Hamilton Island.
Later in the evening from 5pm to 9pm will the See Saw and Steam Rail Journey. It will be a sunset journey aboard Lachlan Valley Railway's veteran steam locomotive stopping at Millthorpe for drinks on dusk, then continuing on to Blayney to explore the new gallery at the recently restored historic station before returning to Orange late evening.
Alice Jarrett from See Saw said the winery has been involved in the festival since it started but this will be the first year its holding an event at its own cellar door.
For more information about the festival events visit the Orange360 website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.