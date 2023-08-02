Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Orange Winter Fire Festival is set to begin

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated August 2 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Braziers and bonfires are set to be lit for the annual Winter Fire Festival, which is running over two weekends for the first time in its four-year history.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.