Central Western Daily
Home/News/Health

Racine Bakery owner Willa Arantz diagnosed with brain tumour

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
July 11 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A beloved Orange businesswoman will need to learn how to talk again after she received a life-altering diagnosis.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.